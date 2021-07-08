Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Acquires 39,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.52. 719,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. The company has a market cap of $539.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

