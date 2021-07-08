Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000. Shopify comprises 3.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $57.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,462.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.14, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,279.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

