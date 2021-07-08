Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells $412,050.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 105,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,216. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

