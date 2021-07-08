Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Premier by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Premier by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

