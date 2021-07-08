Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Premier by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

