Presearch (PRE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.19 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $109,626.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

