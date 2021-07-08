Primas (PST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.45 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5.45 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00402310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

