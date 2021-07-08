Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,313,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,012,000. Agora makes up 12.0% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owned 1.24% of Agora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on API shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.