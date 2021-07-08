Primecoin (XPM) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.08 million and $724,086.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,894,209 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

