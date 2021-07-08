Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 10.17% of Primerica worth $592,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,591. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.71.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

