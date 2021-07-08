Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Insider Purchases £27,875 in Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, for a total transaction of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

Shares of Princess Private Equity stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 12.90 ($0.17). 18,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,662. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a PE ratio of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.78. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

