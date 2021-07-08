Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of PFHD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

