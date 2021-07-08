Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 40,409 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

