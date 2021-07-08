Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after buying an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

