Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 38.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 147,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 76,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 245,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 159,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.