Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $514,674,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,369,000 after buying an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $103.98 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

