Profund Advisors LLC Buys 21,586 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.