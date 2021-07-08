Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,857 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.