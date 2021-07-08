Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,505 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

