Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,035 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $157.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

