Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,478 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.