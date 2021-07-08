Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,035,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,697. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $185.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.