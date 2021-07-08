Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $4,936,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.79.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.30. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

