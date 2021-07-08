Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

