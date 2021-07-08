Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $240.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.