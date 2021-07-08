Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

CDW stock opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.40.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.