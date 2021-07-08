Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

