Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after purchasing an additional 656,465 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,700,966 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.