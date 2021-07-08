Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BBL stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.