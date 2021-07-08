Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

The Boeing stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

