Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 235,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 279,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

