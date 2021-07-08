Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $267.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

