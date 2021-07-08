Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

