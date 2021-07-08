Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

