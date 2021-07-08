Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $827.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $763.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

