Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of EDU opened at $6.93 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

