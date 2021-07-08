Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $170.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

