Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

