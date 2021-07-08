Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

