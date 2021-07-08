Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $140,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

