Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $140,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repligen stock opened at $206.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.
In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
