Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

