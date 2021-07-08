Profund Advisors LLC Sells 58,120 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 152,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 243,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 97,682 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

