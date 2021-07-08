Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,479,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $290.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

