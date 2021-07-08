Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

