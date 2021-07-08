Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $193,870.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00033854 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,759,723,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,632,749 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

