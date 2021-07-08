Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.36. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 284,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $51,727,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $11,135,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

