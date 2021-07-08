ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $205.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.77 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $830.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.33.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 83.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in ProPetro by 12.1% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 110,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

