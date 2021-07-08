ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post $205.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.77 million. ProPetro reported sales of $106.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $830.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.33.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ProPetro by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

