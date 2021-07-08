Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 243.60 ($3.18). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 243.40 ($3.18), with a volume of 282,410 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £617.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.18.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

