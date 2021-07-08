ProximaX (XPX) Price Up 36.3% Over Last Week

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $102,509.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00124145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00167803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,700.09 or 0.99645430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00939979 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

